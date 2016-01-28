FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Banco Popolare, Popolare Milano merger is "most reasonable" option-Italy govt source
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 28, 2016 / 6:25 PM / 2 years ago

Banco Popolare, Popolare Milano merger is "most reasonable" option-Italy govt source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Jan 28 (Reuters) - A merger between Italian cooperative lenders Banco Popolare and Banca Popolare di Milano is the most reasonable option and has the blessing of the Rome government, a government source said on Thursday.

The two banks are at an advanced stage of merger talks and such a tie-up would create Italy’s third biggest lender by assets, just ahead of Monte dei Paschi di Siena.

Popolare di Milano (BPM) is also being courted by UBI and one of the options that was being considered was a three-way deal between these two banks and Monte dei Paschi.

The CEOs of BPM and UBI met Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan on Wednesday.

Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.