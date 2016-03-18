FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy econ min appreciates BPM and Popolare's merger drive
March 18, 2016 / 6:06 PM / a year ago

Italy econ min appreciates BPM and Popolare's merger drive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, March 18 (Reuters) - Italy’s Economy Minister appreciates a planned merger that Banca Popolare di Milano (BPM) and Banco Popolare are pursuing with determination, the Treasury said on Friday.

The banks will decide whether to press ahead with a merger next week, after months of talks which have been held up by a struggle to win approval from the European Central Bank.

Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan has been informed of the banks’ determination pursue the merger and meet all of the ECB’s demands, the Treasury said in a statement.

“The minister appreciates this operation, which will give birth to a bigger and stronger bank that can face the market and the new European rules for the sector, and be able to lend more to companies at a time when financing investments is crucial to restart the economy,” the statement said. (Reporting by Isla Binnie; Editing by Crispian Balmer)

