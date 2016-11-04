FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mediobanca to name Canzonieri as Italy head for CIB
November 4, 2016 / 3:26 PM / 10 months ago

Mediobanca to name Canzonieri as Italy head for CIB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Milanese merchant bank Mediobanca is set to appoint Francesco Canzonieri as its first Italian country head for Corporate Investment Banking, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

The appointment is expected to be formally announced on Nov. 17 when the bank presents its new business plan.

Canzonieri arrived at Mediobanca in June 2014 from Barclays to become head of financial institutions.

Stefano Marsaglia will continue as CIB executive chairman while Francisco Bachiller will become co-head of CIB, the memo showed. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Valentina Za,)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
