9 months ago
November 17, 2016 / 6:40 AM / 9 months ago

Mediobanca targets acquisitions in wealth management push

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Italian investment bank Mediobanca plans to double the share of fee income it reaps from wealth management over the next three years and will use around 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) for acquisitions in the period.

Mediobanca said on Thursday it had acquired full control of private bank Banca Esperia buying the remaining 50 percent from Banca Mediolanum for 141 million euros.

The Milanese bank said it would use for further acquisitions the proceeds from stake sales worth 1.3 billion euros, including the planned reduction of its stake in Assicurazioni Generali to 10 percent from 13 percent.

Mediobanca three years ago decided to bet on traditional banking and started dismantling a portfolio of stakes in leading Italian companies that for decades had put it firmly at the heart of the country's capitalism.

$1 = 0.9355 euros Reporting by Valentina Za

