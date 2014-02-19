FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mediobanca to decide on bad loan project in 2 months-CEO
February 19, 2014 / 6:47 PM / 4 years ago

Mediobanca to decide on bad loan project in 2 months-CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Italian investment bank Mediobanca is working on a project to pool the bad loans some of the smaller Italian lenders built up during the recession, CEO Alberto Nagel said on Wednesday.

Nagel said the bank would decide whether the project is feasible in the next two months.

Mediobanca is in contact with the Bank of Italy over the possibility of setting up an alternative to a “bad bank” and could launch one or more bad loan funds as early as this summer, a source close to the matter had told Reuters earlier this month.

The head of Credito Valtellinese said on Feb. 8 his lender had been contacted by Mediobanca about the project and was assessing several options, including the sale of bad loan portfolios. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, editing by Silvia Aloisi)

