Italy cenbank, econ minister meet UniCredit, Intesa execs - sources
April 5, 2016 / 12:21 PM / a year ago

Italy cenbank, econ minister meet UniCredit, Intesa execs - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 5 (Reuters) - The Bank of Italy governor and Italy’s economy minister held a meeting with the chief executives of UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo on Tuesday amid reports the government is studying a scheme to help lenders offload bad debts, sources said.

Top officials from state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) also attended the meeting, the sources said.

Sources have told Reuters that the government and the Bank of Italy are considering a scheme to help banks sell their bad loans with the involvement of state CDP and other investors to limit the impact on their capital of such disposals.

Reporting by Paola Arosio, Gianluca Semeraro and Stefano Bernabei

