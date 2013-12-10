Italy backs 8 pct minimum bail-in for ailing banks

BRUSSELS, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Italy’s Economy Minister Fabrizio Saccomanni said on Tuesday that public intervention on troubled banks should come after inflicting losses on bondholders through a minimum bail-in of 8 percent of total bank liabilities.

Yet, Saccomanni the introduction of bail-in clauses may spread risks across the euro zone banking sector.

“In case of a systemic crisis, public intervention would be preferable to the risk of contagion generated by an extended use of bail-in (clauses),” Saccomanni said speaking at a meeting of European Union finance ministers in Brussels. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio, writing by Francesca Landini; editing by Lisa Jucca)