Italy has still not decided whether to buy into Monte Paschi cash call - Economy Minister

CERNOBBIO, Italy, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Monte dei Paschi di Siena is studying several options, including a debt-to-equity conversion, to boost its capital, Italy's Economy Minister said, adding the treasury had not decided yet whether to buy into the bank's capital increase.

The treasury, which has become the top shareholder in the bank, has sponsored a two-pillar plan announced in July to strengthen the bank's capital base and cut bad loans to avoid it being wound down.

Monte dei Paschi and its advisers, JPMorgan and Mediobanca, are currently considering the option of converting the bulk of the lender's subordinated debt into equity to pare back a planned five billion euro cash call, sources said on Tuesday.

"All the options are on the table for Monte dei Paschi's capital increase and ... different measures will probably coexist," Pier Carlo Padoan told Reuters on the sidelines of Ambrosetti's European House conference.

The minister added that "the treasury will evaluate whether to buy into the bank's capital increase when details are clear."