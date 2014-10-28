Italy confident banks will fill capital gap with market operations

MILAN, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Italy’s economy minister said on Tuesday he was confident that the two Italian banks which face a capital shortfall after EU-wide stress tests of lenders will replenish it through “market operations.”

Monte dei Paschi di Siena and Carige face shortfalls of 2.1 billion euros (2.7 billion US dollar) and 814 million euros respectively.

Asked by reporters how the two lenders will fill the deficit, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said he was “confident that the shortfall will be addressed with market operations.” (1 US dollar = 0.7873 euro) (Reporting by Elvira Pollina)