FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy promises rapid action to simplify bankruptcy procedures
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 30, 2015 / 9:47 AM / 2 years ago

Italy promises rapid action to simplify bankruptcy procedures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, April 30 (Reuters) - The Italian government is working hard to draw up new rules to simplify bankruptcy procedures, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Thursday.

The legislation will be part of a package of measures aimed at helping Italian banks to reduce a huge burden of bad debts, sources close to the matter have told Reuters.

“We are progressing with simplifying bankruptcy procedures in order to reduce litigation times. It’s a result we can achieve and we are working quickly,” Padoan told reporters in Rome.

Cumbersome bankruptcy procedures in Italy are one reasons why the country’s banks find it hard to recover soured loans from firms in difficulty. (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Gavin Jones, editing by Isla Binnie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.