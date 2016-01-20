FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy PM meets econ chiefs, confident in banking outlook - source
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 20, 2016 / 12:11 PM / 2 years ago

Italy PM meets econ chiefs, confident in banking outlook - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Matteo Renzi met Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan and chiefs from the Bank of Italy on Wednesday to discuss the banking sector as a sell-off in bank shares continued for a third day, a source in Renzi’s office said.

The source said the authorities were convinced that past and future measures will help some banks merge, saying this was “more than ever needed”. The measures will also help financial firms manage in a “more rapid and efficient fashion” the problem of bad loans.

Speaking after the meeting, Padoan said the turbulence on the Italian stock market, which has particularly hit the banking sector, reflected instability from abroad. (Writing by Crispian Balmer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.