Italy PM meets econ chiefs, confident in banking outlook - source

ROME, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Matteo Renzi met Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan and chiefs from the Bank of Italy on Wednesday to discuss the banking sector as a sell-off in bank shares continued for a third day, a source in Renzi’s office said.

The source said the authorities were convinced that past and future measures will help some banks merge, saying this was “more than ever needed”. The measures will also help financial firms manage in a “more rapid and efficient fashion” the problem of bad loans.

Speaking after the meeting, Padoan said the turbulence on the Italian stock market, which has particularly hit the banking sector, reflected instability from abroad. (Writing by Crispian Balmer)