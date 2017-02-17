MILAN Feb 17 Monte dei Paschi di Siena
has started selling on the market some of the 7
billion euros ($7.5 billion) in state-backed bonds it issued
last month to prop up its liquidity, three market sources said.
The Tuscan bank, which is in talks with European authorities
over a state bailout to cover an 8.8 billion euro capital
shortfall, last month tapped a state guaranteed Italy introduced
in late 2016 to help ailing banks raise debt.
Monte dei Paschi issued a 3 billion euro Jan. 2018 bond
carrying a 0.5 percent coupon and a Jan. 2020 bond, with 0.75
percent coupon, worth 4 billion euros. It said at the time it
was retaining the bonds to use them in repo deals or sell them
on the market at a later stage. Both are guaranteed by the
Italian state.
Monte dei Paschi on Thursday sold 2 billion euros of its
2018 bond on the market, one of the sources said. The bond
traded on Friday at a spread of 35-48 basis points over the
equivalent Italian government bond.
On Friday, the bank is offering its 2020 bond at a yield
premium of 45-50 basis points over the equivalent government
bond.
The average size of the transactions seen so far is of
50-100 million euros each, with some reaching 200 million euros,
the sources said.
Italy's Jan. 15, 2018 BTP bond had a
negative 0.24 percent yield on Friday while the Feb. 1, 2020 BTP
bond yielded 0.36 percent.
($1 = 0.9378 euros)
(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, writing by Valentina Za)