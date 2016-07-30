FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Monte dei Paschi investor likely to subscribe only partially to cash call
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies during Russian exercise
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies during Russian exercise
Podcast: Beyond the fintech buzz
Future of Money
Podcast: Beyond the fintech buzz
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 30, 2016 / 1:06 PM / a year ago

Monte dei Paschi investor likely to subscribe only partially to cash call

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FLORENCE, July 30 (Reuters) - Marcello Clarich, president of Monte dei Paschi's 1.49 percent shareholder Fondazione Monte dei Paschi di Siena, tells Reuters:

* Monte dei Paschi banking foundation is working with a new adviser, aiming to decide in the autumn over whether to take part in the bank's 5 billion euro ($5.6 billion) share issue.

* The foundation has assets worth less than 450 million euros and keeping the current stake unchanged would cost it 75 million euros. "That really is a lot of money for us, regardless of how attractive the terms of the share sale will be."

* A recently-modified document outlining the foundation's guidelines excludes selling its entire stake, but sets no minimum. "We have an ample range of possibilities in front of us."

* The foundation invested 216 million euros in the bank's previous capital increase in 2015, using up one third of its resources for a stake that is now worth about 10 million euros.

* "The foundation and other shareholders thought that last year's cash call would be sufficient, nobody expected new measures would be necessary."

* The latest rescue plan, which addresses the bank's bad loan problem with a 5 billion euro recapitalisation, represents a structural solution for the lender. ($1 = 0.8944 euros) (Reporting by Silvia Ognibene; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.