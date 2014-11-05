FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BNP Paribas not involved in Monte Paschi capital raising - BNL chief
November 5, 2014 / 11:32 AM / 3 years ago

BNP Paribas not involved in Monte Paschi capital raising - BNL chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Nov 5 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas is not taking part in a planned rights issue by Italy’s Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, the head of the French bank’s Italian unit BNL said on Wednesday.

Asked at a news conference whether BNP Paribas had been contacted in relation to a rights issue which the Italian bank needs to plug a capital shortfall or whether it was interested in Monte Paschi’s assets, BNL chief executive Fabio Gallia said:

“No, we are not involved. We are concentrating on our own industrial plan.”

The board of Italy’s third-largest bank is due to meet on Wednesday and discuss a plan to fill a 2.1 billion euro ($6.22 billion) hole in its capital base that was uncovered by a pan-European health check of lenders.

1 US dollar = 0.8008 euro Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni, writing by Isla Binnie; editing by Agnieszka Flak

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
