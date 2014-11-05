FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Monte Paschi board approves capital increase of up to 2.5 bln euros
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 5, 2014 / 7:27 PM / 3 years ago

Monte Paschi board approves capital increase of up to 2.5 bln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 5 (Reuters) - The board of Italy’s third biggest bank has approved a capital increase of up to 2.5 billion euros ($3.1 billion) to plug a capital shortfall uncovered by a Europe-wide health check of lenders, the bank said on Wednesday.

It said it had secured a pre-underwriting agreement with a consortium of investment banks for a cash call of up to 2.5 billion euros - higher than the 2.1 billion euro capital deficit laid bare by the European review.

The bank will decide on the actual size of the rights issue, to be carried out next year, once European authorities have approved its capital plan.

Monte dei Paschi, Italy’s third biggest lender and the world’s oldest, needs to submit a capital-boosting plan to the European Central Bank by Nov. 10.

It said measures approved on Wednesday included capital management actions - among those asset sales - for a total of 220 million euros.

1 US dollar = 0.8012 euro Reporting by Stephen Jewkes and valentina Za, writing by Silvia Aloisi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.