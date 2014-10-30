UPDATE 1-Monte dei Paschi extends slide on uncertainty over funding gap

* Shares have lost 37 percent since stress test results

* Management reviewing strategic options

* Doubts over state aid repayment plan (Adds analyst comments, press report, background)

By Silvia Aloisi

MILAN, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Shares in Italy’s Monte dei Paschi di Siena dropped as much as 16 percent on Thursday, which means the bank is currently trading at less than half its value in early June when it raised 5 billion euros in new capital.

Monte dei Paschi shares have lost 37 percent since the results of Europe-wide bank stress tests were made public on Sunday. They revealed that the bank has a 2.1 billion euro (2.65 billion US dollar) capital gap to fill, the biggest outstanding deficit of any of the 130 banks in the tests.

Its shares have been suspended repeatedly this week even though Italy’s market watchdog has temporarily banned short-selling in the stock, a practice which can put pressure on share prices.

“Banking stocks are under pressure across Europe but clearly the one that is perceived as the weakest is being punished harder,” Vincenzo Longo, a market strategist at brokers IG, said. “I expect the shares to keep falling until they come up with a plan to fill the shortfall.”

Longo noted that the shares continued to fall in spite of the short-selling ban that will remain in force until Nov. 10. “This is a real sell-off,” he said.

An Italian broker also said the selling appeared to be mainly driven by the bank’s current shareholders.

The share slide is piling pressure on the bank and the Italian government to find the money quickly.

Chairman Alessandro Profumo told Reuters this week the lender, Italy’s third biggest and the world’s oldest, could ultimately become part of a larger entity though he said there had been no talks with any potential buyers.

Profumo also said the bank was looking at a range of options including arranging a delay in the repayment of state aid the bank received in 2013 in the form of “Monti bonds” named after former Prime Minister Mario Monti.

Monte dei Paschi ran up 9.3 billion euros of losses over the past three years and then received the government bailout of 4.1 billion euros.

A total of 1.1 billion euros from that 4.1 billion remains to be paid back but any changes to the reimbursement deadlines agreed with the European Commission would need a green light from Brussels.

MARKET SOLUTION

The government has so far said the capital shortfall will come from the market rather than from a further bailout but the possibility exists of converting the state aid into shares - which would lead to a partial nationalisation of the bank.

No comment was available from the Treasury, which has said in the past it does not want to take a stake in Monte dei Paschi.

A report in Italian daily Il Messaggero said on Thursday European authorities were not in favour of letting the bank delay the repayment as this would be tantamount to more state aid, although an Italian government source said he had had no indication of this.

Il Messaggero said one alternative solution could be to sell the Monti bonds to institutional investors so that they would replace the Italian government as the bank’s main creditor.

Asked for a comment, the European Commission said it understood the bank would submit a capital-boosting plan to the European Central Bank and then propose changes to the restructuring plan agreed with Brussels. It said it was in contact with Italian authorities. The ECB declined to comment.

Italian banks are struggling in the worst economic downturn since World War Two. Nine of the country’s lenders in total failed the EU test, the most of any country.

But five of these made up their capital shortfalls through capital increases during 2014 and another two managed to fill the gap with supplementary measures, leaving only Monte dei Paschi and smaller bank Carige with gaps to fill.

Monte dei Paschi shares closed down 7 percent at 0.73, giving it a market capitalisation of just over 3.7 billion euros. Carige’s shares were down 11 percent.

Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan has said he is confident Monte dei Paschi and Carige can plug the shortfall on the market. The Genoa-based lender, which has a capital shortfall of 814 million euros, has already announced plans to raise capital on the market for up to 650 million euros and will bag 100 million euros form the sale of insurance units.

Both banks have 10 days to submit a capital-raising plan to the ECB, and nine months to implement it.