Italy bourse watchdog probes NIT statement on Monte Paschi-source

ROME, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Italy’s bourse watchdog Consob is investigating a statement apparently from a Hong Kong company called NIT Holdings offering 10 billion euros ($12.51 billion) to help restructure Monte dei Paschi, a Consob source said on Tuesday.

“Consob has begun checks into suspected communications manipulation,” the source said.

Shares in Monte dei Paschi, which has announced plans for a 2.1 billion euro capital increase after it failed European Central Bank stress tests, were up 8.7 percent at 1220 GMT on Tuesday after volatile trading over the past week.

However traders put the rise down to growing confidence that core shareholders would back the cash call rather than the NIT offer, which would be worth more than three times Monte dei Paschi’s market capitalisation of some 3 bilion euros.

No comment has so far been available from NIT Holdings, which appears to be based in an office building in the Kowloon area of Hong Kong and which issued the statement late on Monday through an Italian public relations firm.

Simone Velasco, an acting spokesman for NIT Holdings according to Monday’s statement, was unable to say on Tuesday whether the Hong Kong company had offices in Italy and said he could not give the name or a phone number for the legal representative of the company in Italy.