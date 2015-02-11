Monte dei Paschi ups size of cash call to 3 bln euros after 2014 loss

MILAN, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Italian lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena raised the size of a planned capital increase to 3 billion euros to meet tougher capital requirements set by the European Central Bank, it said on Wednesday after posting a 5.3 billion euros loss in 2014.

Monte dei Paschi said it was asked by the ECB to reach a Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 10.2 pct, down from a previously indicated level of 14.3 percent but above the minimum threshold of 7 percent set by Basel III rules.

Monte dei Paschi said that including the capital increase, originally set at 2.5 billion euros, and the planned full reimbursement of state loans, its pro-forma CET 1 ratio stood at 11.4 percent at the end of 2014.

The shock net loss for 2014 was due to massive writedowns on bad loans, which totalled 7.82 billion euros in the year.