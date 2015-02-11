FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Monte dei Paschi ups size of cash call to 3 bln euros after 2014 loss
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Great Britain
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 11, 2015 / 6:57 PM / 3 years ago

Monte dei Paschi ups size of cash call to 3 bln euros after 2014 loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Italian lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena raised the size of a planned capital increase to 3 billion euros to meet tougher capital requirements set by the European Central Bank, it said on Wednesday after posting a 5.3 billion euros loss in 2014.

Monte dei Paschi said it was asked by the ECB to reach a Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 10.2 pct, down from a previously indicated level of 14.3 percent but above the minimum threshold of 7 percent set by Basel III rules.

Monte dei Paschi said that including the capital increase, originally set at 2.5 billion euros, and the planned full reimbursement of state loans, its pro-forma CET 1 ratio stood at 11.4 percent at the end of 2014.

The shock net loss for 2014 was due to massive writedowns on bad loans, which totalled 7.82 billion euros in the year.

Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Valentina Za

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.