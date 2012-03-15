FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy govt willing to keep bank commission on credit lines -Monti
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 15, 2012 / 6:16 PM / 6 years ago

Italy govt willing to keep bank commission on credit lines -Monti

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, March 15 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said on Thursday that his government was willing to reinstate bank commmission on credit lines in legislation before parliament, bowing to intense pressure from banks.

A parliamentary amendment to Monti’s so-called “Grow Italy” package currently being discussed in the Chamber of Deputies proposed to abolish the commission, prompting protests from banks who said it would do them great financial damage.

“If parliament wants to change (the amendment) we will favour a return to the previous rules,” Monti said in testimony to the lower house industry committee.

He said there was no question of the government backtracking on another measure in the package, which introduces virtually free current account banking for low income pensioners. (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Gavin Jones)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.