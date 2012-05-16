FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy bankers back criticism of Moody's move at meeting-source
May 16, 2012 / 10:36 AM / in 5 years

Italy bankers back criticism of Moody's move at meeting-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 16 (Reuters) - Top executives at Italian banks discussed a mass downgrade of Italian lenders by ratings agency Moody’s at a meeting on Wednesday, sharing strong criticism expressed by the country’s banking body, a source present at the meeting said.

“The executive commission discussed the Moody’s (move) and all bankers shared the position (ABI) expressed yesterday,” the source said.

ABI on Tuesday called Moody’s decision to downgrade 26 Italian lenders irresponsible and branded it as “an assault against Italy, its companies, its families.”

Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro

