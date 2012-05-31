Italy bank association hits back at Moody's

ROME, May 31 (Reuters) - Italy’s banking association ABI expressed “profound disappointment” in Moody’s on Thursday after the U.S. ratings agency criticised the internal models used to calculate higher capital ratios at two Italian banks.

The latest episode in a growing battle between ABI and Moody’s follows a May 28 note in which ratings analysts criticised internal risk models used by Banco Popolare Societa Cooperativa and Unione di Banche Italiane.

In the weekly credit outlook, Moody’s analysts said moves by the two banks were credit negative because instead of raising capital externally or by retaining funds, the banks were reducing their calculation of risk-weighted assets to increase regulatory capital ratios.

“Only a higher level of capital or an effective reduction of actual risks, rather than just higher regulatory capital ratios because of different calculation methods, protects banks from potential losses and increase market confidence,” the note said.

ABI said the analysis was “incoherent, absolutely unfounded and strongly damaging” to the banks concerned.

“Moody’s seems to be unaware that the adoption of internal models, authorised by the Bank of Italy, which is among the strictest regulators in the world, only after long and severe checks, means measuring risk in a much more correct manner, corresponding to the specific realities of a single institution,” it said.

Thursday’s broadside follows a fierce attack from ABI on Moody’s after the agency downgraded 26 Italian banks on May 14, citing growing risks from recession and bad loans. ABI said it had made formal submissions to Italian and European regulators contesting the validity of the downgrade.

ABI’s broadside came on the same day that Italian prosecutors concluded a probe into Standard & Poor’s over the credit-rating agency’s downgrades of Italy.