#Credit Markets
October 30, 2014 / 7:07 PM / 3 years ago

Moody's says may downgrade Italian banks Monte Paschi and Carige

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Moody’s said on Thursday it might cut the credit ratings of Monte dei Paschi and Banca Carige after pan-European health checks unveiled capital shortfalls for the two Italian banks.

The rating agency said Monte dei Paschi would find it difficult to cover the capital shortfall within the timeframe requested by the European Central Bank without further government support.

Moody’s currently rates Monte dei Paschi’s senior unsecured debt as B1 and Banca Carige’s as Caa1, both speculative grade, or junk, ratings.

The credit rating firm said it had already downgraded by one notch Monte dei Paschi’s senior subordinated ratings to Ca as a consequence of an increased likelihood of public support for the lender. (Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Jane Baird)

