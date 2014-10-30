UPDATE 1-Moody's says may downgrade Italy's Monte Paschi, Carige banks

(Adds Moody’s comments, background)

MILAN, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Moody’s said on Thursday it might cut the credit ratings of Monte dei Paschi and Banca Carige after pan-European health checks unveiled capital shortfalls for the two Italian banks.

The rating agency said Monte dei Paschi would find it difficult to cover the capital shortfall within the time frame requested by the European Central Bank without further government support.

Moody’s currently rates Monte dei Paschi’s senior unsecured debt as B1 and Banca Carige’s as Caa1, both speculative grade, or junk, ratings.

The credit rating firm said it had already downgraded Monte dei Paschi’s senior subordinated ratings by one notch to Ca as a consequence of an increased likelihood of public support for the lender. Moody’s may further downgrade the bank’s subordinated debt rating, it said in a statement.

Should Monte dei Paschi ask for public support, this “would trigger state aid rules and a bail-in of subordinated debt”, Moody’s said to explain its move.

In the event of new state aid, Monte dei Paschi may also suffer “the imposition of more extensive restructuring measures, which could affect all its creditors”, the ratings agency said.

The results of the stress tests revealed on Sunday that Monte dei Paschi had a 2.1 billion euro ($2.7 billion) capital gap to fill, the biggest outstanding deficit of any of the 130 lenders in the tests.

The capital gap for Banca Carige was 814 million euros. The Genoa-based bank has already announced plans to raise up to 650 million euros on the market and another 100 million euros from the sale of insurance units.