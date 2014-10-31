FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UBS upped stake in Monte Paschi to 3.42 pct before stress tests
October 31, 2014 / 12:05 PM / 3 years ago

UBS upped stake in Monte Paschi to 3.42 pct before stress tests

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 31 (Reuters) - UBS increased its stake in troubled Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena to 3.42 percent on Oct. 23, before the release of the results of a Europe-wide health check on banks, according to filings published by the Italian market watchdog.

The Swiss bank owned a 2.87 percent stake in the Tuscan lender as of Sept. 4, the filings published on Friday showed.

The bank review unveiled Monte dei Paschi had the largest capital gap among the 130 European lenders under scrutiny. (Reporting by Francesca Landini)

