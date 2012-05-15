ECB should disregard Moody's downgrade of Italy banks-Italy bank lobby head

ROME, May 15 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank should disregard Moody’s decision to downgrade 26 Italian banks in its own relations with local lenders, the head of the Italian banking association ABI said Tuesday.

“We forcefully ask that the ECB and European institutions disregard these judgments, otherwise it will create a short circuit we will never be able to get out of,” ABI head Giuseppe Mussari told a conference in southern Italy