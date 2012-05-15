FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB should disregard Moody's downgrade of Italy banks-Italy bank lobby head
May 15, 2012

ECB should disregard Moody's downgrade of Italy banks-Italy bank lobby head

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, May 15 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank should disregard Moody’s decision to downgrade 26 Italian banks in its own relations with local lenders, the head of the Italian banking association ABI said Tuesday.

“We forcefully ask that the ECB and European institutions disregard these judgments, otherwise it will create a short circuit we will never be able to get out of,” ABI head Giuseppe Mussari told a conference in southern Italy

Reporting By Stefano Bernabei, writing by Philip Pullella

