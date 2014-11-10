FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bad loans at Italy banks rise to 176.85 bln eur in Sept - BoI
November 10, 2014 / 9:42 AM / 3 years ago

Bad loans at Italy banks rise to 176.85 bln eur in Sept - BoI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Non-performing loans at Italian banks rose 19.7 percent in September froma year earlier to 176.85 billion euros ($221 billion), highlighting the long-lasting impact of Italy’s economic recession, the Bank of Italy said on Monday.

The Bank of Italy estimated the recovery value of that stock of non-performing loan at 81.4 billion euros.

In August, non-performing loans were up 20 percent on an annual basis.

Lending to the private sector continued to contract, falling 2.3 percent after a 2.5 percent drop in August.

1 US dollar = 0.8011 euro Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Valentina Za

