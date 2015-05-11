FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bad debt at Italian banks rises to 189 bln euros in March
May 11, 2015 / 9:17 AM / 2 years ago

Bad debt at Italian banks rises to 189 bln euros in March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 11 (Reuters) - Non-performing loans at Italian banks totaled 189.5 billion euros ($211.63 billion) in March, up 14.9 percent from a year earlier, central bank data showed at a time when the government is studying ways to help domestic banks offload bad loans.

Loans least likely to be repaid, or “sofferenze”, were up 15.3 percent in February at 187.3 billion euros.

In a separate report published earlier, the central bank said that lending by Italian lenders to non-financial companies, which has been falling since May 2012, dropped 2.2 percent in March. ($1 = 0.8954 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini and Giulio Piovaccari; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

