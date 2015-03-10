FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Italian banks' non-performing loans rise to 185.5 bln euros in Jan
March 10, 2015 / 9:42 AM / 3 years ago

RPT-Italian banks' non-performing loans rise to 185.5 bln euros in Jan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 10 (Reuters) - Non-performing loans at Italian banks totalled 185.5 billion euros ($199 billion) in January, up 15.4 percent from a year earlier, central bank data showed, as persistent recession weighs on lenders’ balance sheets even as the economy recovers.

“Sofferenze”, or loans least likely to be repaid, were up 15.2 percent in December totalling 183.7 billion euros at the end of last year.

Bank lending to non-financial companies fell 2.8 percent in January, which marked the 33rd consecutive month of decline, the Bank of Italy said on Tuesday.

December’s 2.3 percent drop in loans to companies had been the smallest in two years. ($1 = 0.9306 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Francesca Landini)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
