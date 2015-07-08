FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bad loans at Italian banks rise to 194 bln euros in May
July 8, 2015

Bad loans at Italian banks rise to 194 bln euros in May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 8 (Reuters) - Bad loans at Italian banks rose further in May to 193.7 billion euros ($214 billion) as a prolonged recession continues to hurt the balance sheets of lenders even as the economy begins to improve.

Bank of Italy data showed on Wednesday that loans unlikely to ever be repaid in May were up 14.7 percent from a year earlier. In April these loans totalled 191.6 billion euros.

With bank capital tied up by soured loans, corporate lending continued to shrink. Loans to non-financial companies fell 1.9 percent in May after a 2.2 percent fall in April, the Bank of Italy said. ($1 = 0.9066 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

