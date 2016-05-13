Private equities are main bidders for four Italian rescued banks

MILAN, May 13 (Reuters) - Non-binding offers for the good assets of four small Italian banks that were rescued from bankruptcy in November have come mainly from private equity funds, the four lenders said in a statement on Friday.

Non-binding offers, which were due by Thursday, came also from banks and insurance groups.

Binding bids are expected to follow by the end of July from a shortlist of investors that will be given access to the data room.

Italy saved from collapse Banca Marche, Banca Etruria, CariFerrara and CariChieti using a crisis fund paid for by the country’s healthy banks and wiping out the savings of hundreds of small investors due to new European Union rules on bank bailouts.