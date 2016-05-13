FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Private equities are main bidders for four Italian rescued banks
May 13, 2016

Private equities are main bidders for four Italian rescued banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 13 (Reuters) - Non-binding offers for the good assets of four small Italian banks that were rescued from bankruptcy in November have come mainly from private equity funds, the four lenders said in a statement on Friday.

Non-binding offers, which were due by Thursday, came also from banks and insurance groups.

Binding bids are expected to follow by the end of July from a shortlist of investors that will be given access to the data room.

Italy saved from collapse Banca Marche, Banca Etruria, CariFerrara and CariChieti using a crisis fund paid for by the country’s healthy banks and wiping out the savings of hundreds of small investors due to new European Union rules on bank bailouts.

Reporting by Valentina Za

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
