Italy to launch reform of small co-op banks in early 2016 - minister
December 20, 2015 / 4:31 PM / 2 years ago

Italy to launch reform of small co-op banks in early 2016 - minister

ROME, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Italy plans to approve measures early next year to strengthen hundreds of small co-operative banks, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan was quoted saying on Sunday.

Prime Minister Matteo Renzi’s government forced big co-operative lenders to convert into joint-stock companies earlier this year, seeking to foster growth in the euro zone’s third-largest economy.

Padoan said the cabinet would approve a decree setting out reforms to the smaller banks, or “credit cooperatives”, in one of its first meetings in 2016.

“The basic idea is to allow these banks to stay strong on their home turf but also be able to build economies of scale and list on the stock market,” Padoan told La Stampa newspaper.

The decree will specify how much capital each bank needs to have, Padoan said, adding that the plans were modelled on the banking structures of other countries including France.

The 371 credit cooperatives across Italy are part of a diffuse system in which the government is trying to promote mergers and increase efficiency.

“There are simply too many banks,” Renzi said on RAI state television on Sunday. Italy emerged from a three-year recession in 2015, but Renzi said it would take more time to recover. (Reporting by Isla Binnie; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)

