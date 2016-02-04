FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy minister says sell-off of Italy's bank shares not justified
Sections
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Harvey Aftermath
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 4, 2016 / 3:43 PM / 2 years ago

Italy minister says sell-off of Italy's bank shares not justified

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Feb 4 (Reuters) - The heavy market sell-off of Italy’s bank shares this year is not justified by the lenders’ fundamentals, which in many ways are stronger than those of their foreign peers, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Thursday.

“The Italian banking system is solid,” Padoan told lawmakers in the Senate.

Milan’s banking index has fallen more than 20 percent this year as investors focused on 360 billion euros of troubled loans at Italian lenders -- nearly a fifth of total lending.

Padoan called for a transition phase before EU rules on how to wind up bankrupt banks become fully effective and called forcefully for Italian banks to merge in order to become stronger and more competitive.

“It is now time for shareholders and managers to overcome their doubts and accept the demands of a market and regulations that call for very different (bank) sizes,” he said.

Reporting By Gavin Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.