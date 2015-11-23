FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy plan to rescue 4 lenders won't be extended to others- Padoan
November 23, 2015 / 6:45 PM / 2 years ago

Italy plan to rescue 4 lenders won't be extended to others- Padoan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Nov 23 (Reuters) - A plan to rescue four small Italian banks by creating a national fund applies only to those lenders and cannot be extended to others, Italy’s Economy Minister said on Monday.

The so-called bad bank scheme “is specifically for those four banks,” Pier Carlo Padoan said on the sidelines of a euro group meeting in Brussels.

Italy launched the mechanism, which will shift the cost of rescuing failing banks on to their healthy peers and save retail bondholders from any potential losses, on Sunday.

Reporting by Francesco Guarascio, writing by Isla Binnie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
