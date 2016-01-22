FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's Padoan says talks with EU on bad loan management going well
January 22, 2016

Italy's Padoan says talks with EU on bad loan management going well

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAVOS, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Talks with the European Union on how to manage a mountain of bad loans clogging up Italian banks are going well, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Friday.

“The state of play is good,” Padoan told reporters on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in the Swiss resort of Davos.

Italian plans for a vehicle to take more than 200 billion euros ($216.62 billion) of bad loans off banks’ balance sheets have been held up partly by arguments over how to price the debt.

“We are looking at a mechanism which involves the price of the guarantee,” Padoan said, adding they were discussing the details of the plan. ($1 = 0.9233 euros) (Reporting by Paul Taylor, writing by Isla Binnie)

