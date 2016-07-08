FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 8, 2016 / 9:46 AM / a year ago

Italy exploring all ways for state to support banks within EU rules - Econ Min

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, July 8 (Reuters) - Italy is discussing with the European Union all possible means of public support for its troubled banks, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Friday.

Italy's banks are saddled with some 360 billion euros ($398.52 billion) of bad loans and their shares have been hit by heavy selling this year, especially in the wake of Britain's decision to leave the EU at last month's referendum.

Padoan told a conference of Italian bankers the government was discussing all possible ways the state could step in to support the banks while respecting EU rules. (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Isla Binnie, editing by Crispian Balmer)

