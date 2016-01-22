FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy to adopt measures next week to help banks deal with bad loans - econ min
Sections
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
North Korea crisis
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Davos
January 22, 2016 / 2:12 PM / 2 years ago

Italy to adopt measures next week to help banks deal with bad loans - econ min

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAVOS, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Italy will adopt measures to help its banks deal with a mountain of bad loans next week, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Friday.

The measures would be along the lines of policies the government has already put in place, Padoan said at the World Economic Forum in Davos, according to his spokesman.

Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Thursday that more progress needed to be made on accelerating legal and bueaucratic procedures for recovering collateral on bad loans, despite steps already taken in this area. (Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni, writing by Isla Binnie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.