Italy to adopt measures next week to help banks deal with bad loans - econ min

DAVOS, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Italy will adopt measures to help its banks deal with a mountain of bad loans next week, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Friday.

The measures would be along the lines of policies the government has already put in place, Padoan said at the World Economic Forum in Davos, according to his spokesman.

Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Thursday that more progress needed to be made on accelerating legal and bueaucratic procedures for recovering collateral on bad loans, despite steps already taken in this area. (Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni, writing by Isla Binnie)