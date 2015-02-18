FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Popolare Milano interested in creating banking pole in Italy -CEO
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 18, 2015 / 10:06 AM / 3 years ago

Popolare Milano interested in creating banking pole in Italy -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Banca Popolare di Milano CEO Giuseppe Castagna said on Wednesday the Milan-based lender was interested in creating a third or fourth “banking pole” in Italy perhaps by joining forces with another cooperative lender.

Speaking on the sidelines of a bankers meeting, Castagna however said there were no contacts with rival Banca Popolare dell‘Emilia Romagna or others over a possible merger, rejecting recent media speculation.

Plans by the Italian government to change ownership rules for local cooperative banks, known as Popolari, are expected to hasten mergers in the sector. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; writing by Danilo Masoni)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.