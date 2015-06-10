FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Popolare Milano CEO says aims for "big merger", no talks yet
June 10, 2015 / 11:17 AM / 2 years ago

Popolare Milano CEO says aims for "big merger", no talks yet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 10 (Reuters) - Italian mid-sized lender Banca Popolare di Milano is aiming for a “big merger” to grow rather than a string of small acquisitions, its chief executive said on Wednesday, a day after picking Citi and Lazard as advisers on its strategic options.

Giuseppe Castagna, whose bank is seen as one of the most attractive in an expected way of M&A deals following a reform of Italy’s top 10 cooperative lenders, told a group of foreign reporters that no talks with potential partners were under way yet.

He said three elements had to be considered in any M&A decision: the industrial fit of the two banks, governance issues and potential additional capital requirements from the European Central Bank.

He also said that a three-way merger would be “very complicated” to pull off but that his bank could be involved in successive merger deals over time.

“It is not a given that we would stop at the first merger,” he said.

Reporting by Silvia Aloisi

