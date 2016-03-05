FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Popolare di Vicenza shareholders approve capital increase, market listing
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 5, 2016 / 3:12 PM / 2 years ago

Popolare di Vicenza shareholders approve capital increase, market listing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GAMBELLARA, Italy, March 5 (Reuters) - Shareholders in Italy’s troubled lender Banca Popolare di Vicenza overwhelmingly approved a crucial fund-raising plan that includes a rights issue of up to 1.75 billion euro ($1.9 billion) to boost its finances and avert the risk of resolution.

Some 87 percent of shareholders attending an extraordinary meeting near Vicenza approved the plan, which also envisages listing the bank’s shares on the stock market.

Popolare di Vicenza must raise the cash by May to comply with a request by the European Central Bank (ECB) that it meet minimum capital thresholds.

Reporting by Andrea Mandala, writing by Silvia Aloisi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.