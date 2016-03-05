FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Popolare di Vicenza shareholders approve transformation into joint-stock company
March 5, 2016 / 2:12 PM / 2 years ago

Popolare di Vicenza shareholders approve transformation into joint-stock company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GAMBELLARA, Italy, March 5 (Reuters) - Shareholders of troubled Italian lender Banca Popolare di Vicenza approved the conversion of the cooperative bank into a joint-stock company, one of the three main planks of a capital-raising plan meant to boost its financial strength.

Some 82 percent of shareholders attending an extraordinary meeting near Vicenza approved the transformation. Shareholders are also due to vote on plans for a cash call for up to 1.75 billion euros ($1.93 billion) and the listing of the bank on the Milan stock market. ($1 = 0.9088 euros) (Reporting by Andrea Mandala, writing by Silvia Aloisi)

