FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Pop Vicenza sets price range at 0.10 euros to 3 euros in share sale
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 19, 2016 / 6:35 AM / a year ago

RPT-Pop Vicenza sets price range at 0.10 euros to 3 euros in share sale

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Repeats to more subscribers. No change to text)

MILAN, April 19 (Reuters) - Banca Popolare di Vicenza set the indicative price of new shares on sale in a risky 1.76 billion euros ($2 billion) cash call at a fraction of their current value, in a move that all but wipes out the savings of thousands of small investors in the Italian bank.

In a statement, the mid-tier lender set an unusually wide price range of 0.10-3 euros per share, saying that investor interest during the pre-marketing phase was too weak to determine a more specific valuation range. The minimum level of 0.10 euros is non-binding, it said.

The price range was set with the aim of gathering expressions of interest from institutional investors, the bank said.

Italy’s eighth largest bank plans to raise the cash in a stock market listing to plug a capital shortfall uncovered by the European Central Bank and avert the threat of being wound down after losing a net 2.2 billion euros in 2014-15.

The bank last year set the price of its own shares at 48 euros each. (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Crispian Balmer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.