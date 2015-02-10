FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Popolare Vicenza posts 497 mln euro 2014 loss on writedowns
February 10, 2015 / 7:12 PM / 3 years ago

Popolare Vicenza posts 497 mln euro 2014 loss on writedowns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Unlisted Italian cooperative bank Banca Popolare di Vicenza posted a 2014 net loss of 497 million euros due to doubtful loan and goodwill writedowns.

The bank, one of 13 Italian lenders that since November are being directly supervised by the European Central Bank, said it had put aside 869 million euros against possible loan losses last year. That compares with a figure 432 million euros in 2013.

It said it also booked goodwill writedowns for 230 million euros.

The bank said its pro-forma Common Equity Tier 1 ratio stood at 11.1 percent on a pro-forma basis, thanks to a 708 million euro share sale carried out last year and the planned conversion into equity in May of a 253 million euro bond.

Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Francesca Landini

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
