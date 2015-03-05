UPDATE 1-Italy parties agree Popolari banks' voting cap measure

(Adds detail, background)

ROME, March 5 (Reuters) - Italian cooperative banks due to be converted into joint stock companies in a reform aimed at encouraging consolidation in the sector would be allowed to set a temporary 5 percent cap on voting rights, under an amendment agreed on Thursday.

The government of Prime Minister Matteo Renzi wants to convert the top 10 cooperative banks, known as “popolari”, into joint stock companies and force them to drop rules which currently limit ownership and grant shareholders one vote each.

The popolari bank reform has been hailed as a major step towards reforming and consolidating Italy’s fragmented banking sector but it has faced fierce resistance from the cooperative lenders, which fear becoming easy takeover targets.

Thursday’s amendment, agreed in a parliamentary finance committee, would allow a two-year transition period during which shareholder assemblies could set the 5 percent cap on voting rights to smooth the transition.

Supporters of the popolari reform say small Italian companies would benefit from a more efficient management of these banks and allocation of credit.

The cooperative banks, which have considerable political clout through their grassroots connections in Italy’s regions, have resisted regulatory pressure to reform for decades.

They say the changes would open up the sector to acquisition by foreign banks or speculative investors with little interest in supporting local small businesses which struggle to get credit from bigger banks.

Critics of the reform said the amendment agreed on Thursday did not go far enough to answer their concerns.

“It’s a very weak opening,” said Stefano Fassina, a left-wing member of the ruling centre-left Democratic Party and an opponent of the original reform.

The Bank of Italy, which has long had concerns about weak shareholder control of management in cooperative banks, strongly backs the reform but it has also said temporary voting limits could be acceptable as a means of smoothing the transition.

The technicalities of the decree could in any case mean that the actual impact of the amendment is relatively limited.

The two year period will start almost immediately but will have no practical impact until the transformation into joint stock companies is complete, which will not be until 18 months from the time the Bank of Italy gives its final approval.

It is still unclear when that approval will come, meaning the 5 percent cap may only apply for a few weeks or months.