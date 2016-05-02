FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Banks involved in Pop Vicenza's failed IPO won't receive fees-sources
May 2, 2016 / 2:50 PM / a year ago

Banks involved in Pop Vicenza's failed IPO won't receive fees-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 2 (Reuters) - The consortium of banks tasked with placing a 1.5 billion euro ($1.7 billion) share sale by Banca Popolare di Vicenza will not be paid 60 million euros in fees after the transaction fell through, two sources close to the matter said.

The Milan stock exchange had earlier said the bank could not be allowed to list on the market after investors only bought 7.7 percent of the bank’s cash call.

This means that a newly created bank bailout fund which had fully underwritten the capital increase will own 99.3 percent of the bank.

The consortium comprised UniCredit, Mediobanca , BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan.

The sources said the banks involved would receive some form of reimbursement for expenses linked to the transaction, without specifying the amount.

$1 = 0.8701 euros Reporting by Paola Arosio, editing by Silvia Aloisi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
