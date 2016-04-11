Popolare Vicenza valued at 1.1-1.6 bln euros in 2018-IPO study

MILAN, April 11 (Reuters) - The value of Banca Popolare di Vicenza, which is in the process of listing its shares on the Milan bourse, is estimated at between 1.1 billion and 1.6 billion euros, according to a confidential Mediobanca Securities study for investors.

The valuation range partly reflects current choppy markets and subdued 2018 profit estimates for the Italian bank, according to the study, seen by Reuters. It does not include potential legal and liquidity risks which are hard to quantify.

Popolare di Vicenza is being targeted by a judicial investigation for obstructing the work of regulators, market manipulation and false accounting.

It must list on the market by May 10 and raise 1.76 billion euros in cash to meet capital requirements set by the European Central Bank.

UniCredit is the sole underwriter of the cash call. Meidobanca one of the global coordinators for the deal.