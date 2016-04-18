FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UniCredit says Italy's bank fund to underwrite Popolare Vicenza cash call
April 18, 2016 / 7:36 AM / a year ago

UniCredit says Italy's bank fund to underwrite Popolare Vicenza cash call

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 18 (Reuters) - Italy’s biggest bank by assets UniCredit said it had reached an agreement for a newly created bank fund to fully underwrite the upcoming 1.76-billion euro capital increase by Banca Popolare di Vicenza.

UniCredit was previously the sole guarantor for the cash call, which has so far drawn weak investor demand.

Mid-tier lender Popolare Vicenza must raise the cash and list on the Milan bourse by early next month to comply with capital requirements set by the European Central Bank. (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi)

