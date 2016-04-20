FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pop Vicenza says Italy fund commitment to cash call subject to conditions
April 20, 2016 / 6:50 AM / a year ago

Pop Vicenza says Italy fund commitment to cash call subject to conditions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 20 (Reuters) - A commitment by a newly created Italian bank fund to buy unsold shares in Banca Popolare di Vicenza’s (IPO-BPVS.MI) planned 1.76 billion euro ($2 billion) cash call is subject to a number of conditions, including the fund not having to launch a mandatory bid on the bank if it ends up with a big stake, the lender said.

In a statement, Popolare di Vicenza said that as far as it was aware the fund had not yet asked market regulator Consob to waive the mandatory bid requirement.

Another condition of the underwriting agreement was that the bank reaches the minimum free-float level allowing it to list on the Milan bourse, the bank said.

Popolare di Vicenza is hoping Consob will give its green light to the prospectus for the capital increase and market listing later on Wednesday, a spokeswoman said. ($1 = 0.8800 euros) (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

