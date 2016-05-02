FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's bourse says Popolare Vicenza doesn't meet conditions to list
May 2, 2016 / 1:56 PM / a year ago

Italy's bourse says Popolare Vicenza doesn't meet conditions to list

MILAN, May 2 (Reuters) - Ailing Italian mid-tier lender Banca Popolare di Vicenza, whose 1.5 billion euro ($1.7 billion) cash call was largely deserted by investors, does not meet the requirements to list on the market, the Milan stock exchange said on Monday.

As a result, the newly created Atlante bailout fund, which had fully underwritten the capital increase, will own a 99.3 percent stake in Italy’s eighth-largest bank.

In a statement, the stock exchange said that given that investors had only bought 7.7 percent of Popolare di Vicenza’s fund raising, “the conditions to guarantee the regular functioning of the market are not in place.”

The bank had planned to make its debut on the Milan bourse this week.

$1 = 0.8705 euros Reporting by Silvia Aloisi

