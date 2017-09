MILAN, April 19 (Reuters) - Poste Vita, the insurance arm of Italian post office Poste Italiane, will pay 240 million euros ($273.05 million)into a fund being set up to shore up Italy’s weaker banks, a source close to the matter said.

Italy’s biggest insurer Assicurazioni Generali will contribute 150 million euros, a second source said.

Insurer Unipol will pay 100 million euros, two separate sources said. ($1 = 0.8790 euros) (Reporting by Paola Arosio and Gianluca Semeraro,)