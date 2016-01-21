FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy PM says govt following with concern bank share drops-paper
January 21, 2016

Italy PM says govt following with concern bank share drops-paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Italy’s government is following with concern a rout in domestic banking shares but the system is solid, Prime Minister Matteo Renzi was quoted as saying.

Italian banking stocks have lost 24 percent this year as investors’ attention turned to bad loans as concerns about global growth mount in financial markets.

Monte dei Paschi, Italy’s third-largest bank and the most vulnerable among top lenders, has borne the brunt of the fall, shedding 59 percent of its market value since the end of 2015.

“We’re vigilant and concerned about tensions in the banking sector, though it could even be an opportunity,” Renzi told financial daily Il Sole 24 Ore.

“The system is much more solid than what some investors rightly fear ... Current events will ease mergers, tie-ups, purchases.” (Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Kim Coghill)

